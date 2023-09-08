Parker (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles after being limited at practice this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Parker's status is thus worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, and if he's out or limited versus Philadelphia, Demario Douglas and/or Kayshon Boutte could see added WR snaps alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Additionally, Jalen Reagor is a candidate to be elevated from the Patriots' practice squad ahead of Week 1 action.