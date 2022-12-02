Parker secured two of four targets for 16 yards in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Parker's night was in fairly stark contrast to his solid 4-80 line in the Thanksgiving Night loss to the Vikings, as the veteran receiver was one of several Patriots pass catchers to underperform against a tough Bills defense. Parker's production has been extremely difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis, as he's now been at two catches and 19 yards or fewer in three of the last four contests. Bigger contributions may be much more feasible in a Week 14 Monday night road matchup against the Cardinals on Dec. 12.