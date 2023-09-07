Parker (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After having logged back-to-back limited sessions, Parker probably needs to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 1 injury designation. If he's available Sunday against the Eagles, Parker would be in line to play a key role in a New England WR corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne.
