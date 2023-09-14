Parker (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

The same applies to fellow WR Kayshon Boutte, and unless one or both practice fully Friday, the duo could approach Sunday night's game against the Dolphins listed as questionable. Parker was inactive for the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Eagles this past weekend, but when available, he's slated to play a key role in a wide receiver corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas.