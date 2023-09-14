Parker (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The same applies to fellow WR Kayshon Boutte, and unless one or both practice fully Friday, the duo could approach Sunday night's game against the Dolphins listed as questionable. Parker was inactive for the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Eagles this past weekend, but when available, he's slated to play a key role in a wide receiver corps that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas.
More News
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Likely out Sunday•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Questionable to face Philly•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•