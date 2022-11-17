Parker (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Parker sat out the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts, but in the wake of the team's subsequent bye, the wideout has logged back-to-back limited practices, which gives him a chance to suit up Sunday against the Jets. Unless Parker practice fully Friday though, he figures to head into the weekend with a Week 11 injury designation.
