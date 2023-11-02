Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Parker also missed practice Wednesday, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Parker is unavailable this weekend, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor could profile as the Patriots' top three wideouts, with Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte potentially seeing expanded roles behind the trio.
