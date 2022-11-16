Parker (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Parker was unable to practice ahead of the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Colts, but following the team's bye, the wideout is back on the field, albeit in a limited capacity. Unless he bumps up to full participation by Friday, however, Parker figures to approach this weekend's game against the Jets with a Week 11 injury designation.
