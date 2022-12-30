Parker (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Parker will miss a third consecutive game. Kendrick Bourne stepped up in his absence against the Bengals in Week 16, mustering 100 yards and a touchdown as the No. 2 wide receiver option behind Jakobi Meyers. Parker will have one more chance to suit up in the regular season when the Patriots face the Bills in Week 18.
