Parker (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Parker was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, he was one of three players ruled out by the Patriots ahead of this weekend's game in Frankfurt, Germany. With Parker still sidelined, the team's available WR options in Week 10 figure to be Demario Douglas (ankle, limited Thursday), JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton. Parker will now target a return to action Nov. 26 against the Giants.