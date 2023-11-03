Parker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Parker was spotted at the media-access portion of Friday's practice, he ended being listed as a non-participant and ruled out for Week 9 action. With Parker unavailable and Kendrick Bourne (knee) on IR, the Patriots' top current healthy WRs are Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor, with Tyquan Thornton (foot, questionable) -- if active -- as well as rookie Kayshon Boutte also candidates to mix in against Washington. Parker will now target a potential return to action Nov. 12 against the Colts.