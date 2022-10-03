Parker caught both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers.

Parker followed last week's monster, 156-yard outing by scoring his first touchdown as a Patriot. In reality, though, he was fortunate his touchdown play wasn't called dead due to delay of game prior to the snap. Nevertheless, with a 25-yard score, the veteran wideout salvaged nice value, continuing his recent momentum ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Lions.