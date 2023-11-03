Parker (concussion) was present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Parker didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but the wideout's presence at Friday's session offers hope that he could potentially be available Sunday against the Commanders. The Patriots' upcoming injury report will clarify whether Parker has a chance to suit up this weekend or is ruled out due to the concussion he sustained in Week 8 versus Miami.