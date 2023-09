Parker (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Parker, who was inactive for the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Eagles, was also limited at practice last week. With that in mind, the wideout will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins. The same applies to fellow WR Kayshon Boutte, who was limited Wednesday by a hamstring issue.