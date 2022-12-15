Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Parker missed practice Wednesday as well, so his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is cloudy at this stage. If the wideout doesn't gain clearance to play this weekend, added Week 15 snaps would be available to some combo of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton.
