Parker (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout, who was inactive in Week 15, thus appears to be trending toward another absence Saturday against the Bengals. The Patriots' upcoming injury report will clarify whether or not Parker is officially ruled out ahead of the contest.
