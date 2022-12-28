Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Parker, who has missed two straight games, now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If, however, he remains out this weekend, Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor would be in line to lead the Patriost' Week 17 wideout corps.
