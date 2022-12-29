Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Parker didn't practice Wednesday, so at this stage his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is cloudy. If Parker, who last played in Week 14, remains out this weekend, Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton (knee), Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor would be in line to lead New England's wideout corps in Week 17.
