Parker (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Parker didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday and appears to be trending toward missing his third straight game Sunday against the Dolphins. If he's out this weekend, New England's Week 17 wideout corps would be in line to be led by Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton (knee), Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
