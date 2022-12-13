Parker (head) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Parker was wobbly after making a 10-yard catch. The ball came out as he was going to the ground so the Cardinals challenged, but the referees chose not to add insult to injury, so the questionable catch stood and gave Parker two receptions for 24 yards prior to his exit.
