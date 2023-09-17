Parker (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

After being a limited participant in practice last week, Parker was inactive for the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Eagles. Following limited sessions Wednesday through Friday this time around, Parker is back in action Sunday and figures to step into a key role in a New England WR corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne, with Demario Douglas also a candidate to mix in along with practice squad elevation Jalen Reagor.