Parker (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site/a> reports.

Parker last saw game action in Week 8 but following a two-game absence and the Patriots' bye week, the veteran wideout is ready to rejoin the team's pass-catching mix Sunday. In his second season with New England, the 2015 first-rounder has recorded 15 catches (on 25 targets) for 158 yards and no TDs in seven games, and in that context Parker's fantasy upside appears modest in his return to action in Week 12. At this stage, rookie Demario Douglas profiles as the most reliable lineup option among the squad's wide receivers.