Parker (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Parker was inactive for the Patriots' victory over the Colts in Week 9 due to a sprained right knee, but with the added recovery time afforded by the team's subsequent bye, he'll return to the lineup Sunday. Barring any setbacks while warming up, Parker will have a chance to log his share of snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers, with Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor also mixing in. In the eight contests that he's played in so far this season, Parker has caught 15 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets, a level of production that limits the wideout's fantasy utility to deeper formats.
