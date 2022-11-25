Parker (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Vikings.
In his return from a one-game absence, Parker logged a 40 percent snap share in the Patriots' Week 11 win over the Jets en route to catching both of his targets for 19 yards. After being listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, Parker is available and slated to continue to see his share of snaps alongside the team's top pass-catching option Jakobi Meyers, with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton also in the mix. With a 17-340-1 line on 30 targets through nine contests to date, however, Parker's fantasy lineup utility has been limited to deeper formats.
