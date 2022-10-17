Parker secured four of six targets for 64 yards in the Patriots' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The veteran was one of several Patriots pass catchers to record a reception of over 20 yards and led the team in yardage overall. Parker's performance was an especially welcome sight after he was blanked over 28 snaps while also working with Bailey Zappe as his quarterback against the Lions in Week 5, and he'll now potentially have an opportunity to once again work in tandem with Mac Jones (ankle) in a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against the Bears.