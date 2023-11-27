Parker recorded three catches on five targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.

Parker returned from a two-game absence and finished second on the team with 42 receiving yards. He also accounted for the Patriots' two longest plays from scrimmage on catches of 19 and 17 yards. While it was a relatively positive performance, Parker has failed to top 50 receiving yards in all but one of his eight contests on the campaign.