Parker recorded two receptions on four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Parker delivered an underwhelming line, though the entire Patriots' offense failed to deliver. Positively, he did account for the team's second-longest gain from scrimmage on a 22-yard catch with six minutes remaining in the game. While Parker delivered a six-catch, 57-yard performance in Week 2, he's combined to record only four receptions for 52 yards across a pair of contests since.