Parker secured two of four targets of 20 yards in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran's numbers were underwhelming but also a byproduct of the Patriots' poor quarterback play on the part of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Parker's season numbers seemingly don't have much hope for improvement for that very reason, but he will have an appealing matchup on paper in a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders.