Parker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Las Vegas.
Parker suffered a head injury Monday in Arizona and was unable to return, and he eventually entered the concussion protocol, joining teammate Jakobi Meyers. While Meyers has a chance to limit himself to a one-game absence this weekend, Parker will sit out, leaving the Patriots with a potential receiving corps of Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, among others, Sunday. Parker's next opportunity to play will arrive Saturday, Dec. 24 against the Bengals.
