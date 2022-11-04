Parker (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Parker unavailable versus Indianapolis, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor are candidates to see added opportunities Sunday alongside top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Parker will now target a potential return to action (following the Patriots' bye week) on Nov. 20 against the Jets.