Parker (knee) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Parker, who was listed as a limited participant on practice reports Monday through Wednesday, approached the contest listed as questionable, and he'll sit this one out along with Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder). In his absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor and Malik Cunningham are available to handle New England's WR duties versus Pittsburgh. Parker now will target a potential return to action Sunday, Dec. 17 against the Chiefs.