Parker (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Parker out for the second consecutive week, Jakobi Meyers (shoulder, questionable), Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton (knee, questionable), and Kendrick Bourne are in line to lead the team's Week 16 wideout corps, provided Meyers and Tyquan Thornton (both limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday) are active Saturday. Parker will target a potential return to action in Week 17 against the Dolphins.