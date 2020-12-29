Asiasi was on the field for 47 of the Patriots' 50 snaps on offense in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.
Despite the season-high in playing time, Asiasi was targeted just twice and didn't record a catch Monday. With the 2020 third-rounder still looking for his first NFL catch, Asiasi remains off the fantasy radar heading into Week 17.
