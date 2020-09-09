Asiasi (foot/ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Asiasi suffered an injury toward the end of training camp, but it doesn't look like it was too serious, as the tight end will be ready to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Dolphins. The rookie third-round pick will likely split snaps with Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene to start the years since there's no clear No. 1 among the bunch. However, there's plenty of targets up for grabs, as Julian Edelman (knee) and James White are the only players with locked-in target shares.