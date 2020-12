Asiasi (undisclosed) has been activated off IR in advance of Thursday night's game against the Rams, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand/neck) was placed on IR, leaving Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Jordan Thomas as the Patriots' available tight ends in Week 14. Though Asiasi has some long-term potential, he has yet to record a catch through his first five games as a pro and therefore has much to prove before he can be considered for fantasy lineups.