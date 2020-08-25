Asiasi left Tuesday's practice to receive medical attention on his foot/ankle, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal said Asiasi and fellow rookie tight end Dalton Keene both enjoyed their best practice of training camp the day prior. While fantasy contributions from rookie TEs are few and far between, the state of the New England depth chart suggests the team will at least need Asiasi and/or Keene to handle a bunch of snaps. This injury could crack the door open for Keene, though initial reports don't hint at the issue being too serious.