Asiasi is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Asiasi has yet to be targeted through five games this season and is a healthy scratch Sunday. As a result, fellow third-round tight end Dalton Keene is slated to make his NFL debut.
