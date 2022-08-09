Asiasi left New England's practice early Monday with an undisclosed injury that is not expected to be serious, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Asiasi has dealt with a hand issue this preseason, though it's unclear if this is what forced his early departure Monday. The 2020 third-round pick has registered just two catches on seven targets over ten total games during his first two seasons with the Patriots, and he may need to establish a special-team presence if he wants to ensure a spot on the team's final 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.