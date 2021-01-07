Asiasi finished the 2020 season with two catches on seven targets for 39 yards yards and a TD in nine games.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie tight end Dalton Keene caught three passes for 16 yards in six contests. It was hardly the production the Patriots were looking for when using a pair of third-round draft picks to secure the duo, but both players do possess some long-term upside. It's a bit early to assess Asiasi's 2021 fantasy prospects, however, with personnel changes in the team's offense likely on tap this offseason, both at TE and QB.