Asiasi (undisclosed) was limited during Tuesday's training camp practice, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.
Asiasi left Monday's practice early due to an undisclosed injury, but as expected, the issue was minor and he's already working his way back to 100 percent. Fellow backup tight end Dalton Keene was also limited due to an undisclosed injury.
