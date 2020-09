Asiasi was on the field for 29 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

That's a season high for the rookie, but he wasn't targeted in the contest. For now, New England's tight ends aren't a big part of the team's passing attack and Asiasi's fantasy upside is limited in that context, especially since he continues to be out-snapped by Ryan Izzo (43).