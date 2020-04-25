Patriots' Devin Asiasi: New England selects in third round

The Patriots selected Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, 91st overall.

Asiasi (6-foot-3, 257) was a one-year wonder at UCLA who didn't do anything until his age-22 season, but that one campaign was very productive (44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns on 70 targets). He also showed above average athleticism at the combine, running a 4.73-second 40-yard dash on a dense frame. With New England's tight end depth chart non-existent otherwise, Asiasi could be an immediate starter.