Asiasi won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Raiders due to a quadriceps injury, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
The extent of the injury remains unclear, but at the moment, it doesn't appear like a major issue. The 25-year-old has been competing for a depth spot behind top tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith during training camp.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Limited Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Leaves practice with unknown injury•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Logs one appearance this season•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Won't dress Sunday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Activated off COVID-19 list•