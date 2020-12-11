Asiasi logged 23 of a possible 59 snaps on offense in Thursday's 24-3 loss to the Rams.

Meanwhile, fellow rookie tight end Dalton Keene was out there for 31 snaps, but neither player caught a pass Thursday. With Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand/neck) on IR and Jordan Thomas having been a healthy scratch in Week 14, both Asiasi (who saw one target versus the Rams) and Keene could be incorporated more in the Patriots offense down the stretch. Until that happens, however, nether player merits fantasy consideration.