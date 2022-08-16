Asiasi participated in practice Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Asiasi, who had been limited last week by an undisclosed injury, didn't see any action in the Patriots' preseason opener against the Giants, but the 25-year-old should log some work in the team's next contest, Friday against the Panthers. As Week 1 approaches, Asiasi and fellow 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene are vying for depth slotting behind top tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Limited Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Leaves practice with unknown injury•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Logs one appearance this season•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Won't dress Sunday•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Patriots' Devin Asiasi: Tests positive for COVID-19•