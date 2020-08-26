Asiasi (foot/ankle) was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Asiasi was forced out of Tuesday's practice after appearing to suffer a foot or ankle injury, but his presence on the field Wednesday indicates that the issue was minor. Asiasi and fellow 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene are looking to carve out roles in the New England offense as rookies, with Darren Hartwell of NBCSBoston noting that Asiasi had "been plenty solid in the first week of workouts" prior to his exit from Tuesday's practice. For his part, Keene has shown well in practice as well, and it's plausible that the duo will form a time-share out of the gate. In such a scenario, both players would be hit-or-miss fantasy options, though if either quickly emerges in the Patriots' passing game, there could be some in-season value to be found.