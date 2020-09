Asiasi was on the field for 10 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Asiasi was not targeted in the game, while Ryan Izzo saw action on 63 snaps and hauled in one of his two targets for 25 yards. Down the road, Asiasi and fellow rookie Dalton Keene (neck) -- who was inactive Sunday -- should get into the team's pass-catching mix, but for now no New England tight end is a reliable fantasy option.