Asiasi, who caught just two passes in nine games as a rookie last season, "quietly put together a solid spring," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

That said, the 2020 third-rounder sits no higher than third on the Patriots' tight end depth chart following the team's offseason additions of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in free agency. Asiasi thus profiles as a depth option as the coming season approaches and is off the fantasy radar as long Smith and Henry are available. Also in the team's TE mix behind the top duo are Dalton Keene, Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli.