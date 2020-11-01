Asiasi didn't travel with the Patriots to Buffalo due to personal reasons and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Though Ryan Izzo (seven receptions for 90 yards in six games) has been one of the NFL's least-productive starting tight ends, neither Asiasi nor fellow rookie Dalton Keene (knee) has been able to make a major push for reps during their rookie seasons. Asiasi's absence Week 8 could still prove costly from a depth standpoint, as the Patriots would have no other available tight ends behind Izzo if Keene -- who is listed as questionable -- is unable to suit up.