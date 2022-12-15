McCourty (head) is not listed on the Patriots' injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.
McCourty left Monday's 27-23 victory over the Cardinals early due to a head injury. His full participation at Wednesday's practice indicates the issue is not serious. Barring any setbacks, he should be good to go for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Raiders.
More News
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Doesn't finish game•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Two picks in win•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Team-high eight tackles•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Returning to Patriots•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Undergoes minor surgery•
-
Patriots' Devin McCourty: Secures third interception•