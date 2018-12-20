Patriots' Devin McCourty: Absent from injury report
McCourty (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Patriots' injury report Thursday.
McCourty received medical treatment following Sunday's game but it appears the issue was minor. Barring a setback he should be expected to see his usual role in Sunday's Week 16 game against Buffalo.
